Imran demands probe into police firing

LAHORE (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan lashed out at the fascist government for unleashing a reign of terror to crush the biggest political party of the country and demanded that an immediate inquiry should be held on the police firing on unarmed protesters killing at least 25 and injuring hundreds.

In a statement on Thursday, PTI Chairman said that nation has been taken over by a bunch of crooks, criminals, duffers devoid of any ethics or morality. Imran Khan said: “While the country sinks into its worst economic crisis especially unprecedented inflation and unemployment, all those in power are concentrating on how to crush the biggest and the only federal party by unleashing a reign of terror.”

PTI Chairman urged that it was high time all citizens across the country should raise their voices against these barbarism and reign of terror before it’s too late. He demanded: “An immediate inquiry needs to be held on the police firing on unarmed protesters killing at least 25 and injuring hundreds.”

Imran Khan recalled that in France despite protesters hurling petrol bombs at the police, not once were they fired upon by the police under the smokescreen of arson, which any independent investigation would show was pre-planned to justify the crackdown on PTI, as there was no mention in the media discourse of the massive violations of our fundamental right to protest peacefully. He said that there was no mention of an inquiry into the killing of at least 25 peacefully protestors and wounding of around 600.