Imran disqualification case adjourned

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s challenge petition against Imran Khan’s disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be held in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday.

The first hearing of PTI’s petition challenging the ECP’s decision in the Toshakhana reference would be held on Monday and chaired by Justice Amir Farooq. Imran Khan had challenged the ECP’s decision to disqualify him for not misdeclaring his assets.

The former Prime Minister’s legal team had addressed the registrar’s office’s objections to the challenge petition.

The PTI Chief has urged the IHC to dismiss the ECP decision. On October 24 the ECP issued the written judgment of the Toshakhana reference against the former Prime Minister. The ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference on October 21. (INP)