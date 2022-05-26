Imran enters Islamabad; army deployed in red zone

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s caravan finally reached Islamabad as a part of his party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’, the federal government authorized deployment of army in the capital’s red zone to “protect important government buildings”.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah tweeted a notification saying the government was “pleased to authorise the deployment” of the army in Red Zone under Article 245 of the Constitution.

Among the buildings that will be protected are the Supreme Court, Parliament House, Prime Minister House, Presidency, Pakistan Secretariat and Diplomatic enclaves,” the notification states.

Earlier, police officials rained tear gas on party workers and supporters numerous times.

Due to heavy tear gas shelling, PTI leader Aliya Hamza Malik, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Nausheen Hamid and Ghazala Saifee fell unconscious. Several women protestors fell unconscious after inhaling tear gas fired by riot police at D-Chowk.

Police fired tear gas shells directly on the protestors including women and children in another attempt to disperse them. A citizen said that police officers are also using rubber bullets.

Moreover, a police team started pelting stones at the vehicles of the citizens arriving at the venue.

Moreover, a police team started pelting stones at the vehicles of the citizens arriving at the venue.

Courtesy: Ary News