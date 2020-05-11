Imran Farooq murder case: Final statements of accused to be recorded in jail

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Significant progress has been made in Imran Farooq murder case and the anti-terrorism court has decided to record the final statements of the three accused from jail.

Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand has fixed May 13 as the date for recording statements of the accused. Khalid Shamim, Mohsin and Moazzam Ali will be asked to sign the written reply before the judge.

The accused were not being produced in court due to the corona virus leaving the Imran Farooq murder case pending in its final stages. The court had issued a written questionnaire to the accused on completion of evidence by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).