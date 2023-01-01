Imran files bail plea in missing cipher case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has filed a bail application in Islamabad High Court in connection with missing cipher case.

The bail plea was submitted through Barrister Salman Safdar, in which the court was prayed to release the PTI chief on bail.

It may be mentioned here that Official Secrets Act special court, which is hearing the cipher case, had already rejected Imran Khan’s bail request.

Imran Khan presently is in Attock jail after the special court on Wednesday last had extended his judicial remand till September 26 in cipher case. The PTI chairman was sent to jail on August 5 following his conviction in the Toshakhana case, but the IHC had suspended his sentence. However, a special court had directed Attock jail authorities to keep him in “judicial lockup” in connection with the cipher case. (INP)