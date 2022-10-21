Imran found guilty of corrupt practice by ECP: Latif Afridi

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Former President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) Abdul Latif Afridi advocate here Friday said that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was found guilty of corrupt practice in Tosha Khana case by a five member larger bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan in its unanimous decision today.

Talking to APP, he said that Imran Khan had failed to mention Tosha Khana’s gifts in his nomination forms. He said gifts received by Imran Khan in the capacity of the Prime Minister should have been deposited in Tosha Khan rather than kept in personal possession. The constitutional expert said that Imran Khan had lost the national assembly’s seat after the ECP verdict in the Tosha Khan case.

Afridi said Imran Khan had raised slogans against corruption to get cheap popularity, but today he was proved guilty of corrupt practice in the Tosha Khana case and all his anti-corruption statements were proved wrong today. Following the disqualification of Imran Khan, he said PTI was likely to split into different groups as there was no leader in PTI who was more popular in masses than Imran. As a result, electables would resign from PTI and join other political parties ahead of general elections.

Awami National Party leader and former provincial minister Wajid Ali Khan said that Imran Khan was first declared a certified liar in the PTI foreign funding case and now found guilty of corrupt practice in the Tosha Khan case. “The gifts received by Imran Khan in the capacity of Prime Minister were not his personal but official property, which should have been kept in Tosha Khan by him rather than selling it at throwaway prices or in personal possession,” he maintained.

Wajid Ali Khan said that Imran Khan had deceived masses in the name of fighting corruption and today’s verdict of ECP proved his involvement in corrupt practice in the Tosha Khan case. He demanded of Imran Khan to immediately return all Tosha Khan gifts and tender apology from the nation on corruption .

The ANP leader said that Imran Khan’s participation in by-election from more constituencies was against the sanctity of the parliamentary system and rights of voters. He said people wanted to know from Imran Khan that why resources of the country and energy of the voters were wasted after contesting by- elections from more constituencies and all these seats were vacant today after ECP verdict. (APP)