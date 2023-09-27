Imran gained remarkable popularity, says Miftah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Miftah Ismail, a prominent figure in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has acknowledged that Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has gained remarkable popularity, surpassing other political leaders, as revealed in a recent opinion poll.

Miftah, along with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mustafa Khokhar, who initially proposed the idea of “Reimagining Pakistan” seminars, is contemplating the formation of a new political party. While no official decision has been made yet, they are actively considering the possibility.

Miftah disclosed that they conducted a public opinion survey in July of this year, which indicated Imran’s substantial lead in popularity. Abbasi’s discussions regarding his political future within the PML-N and the idea of a new political party are part of their strategic exploration before reaching a final verdict. Abbasi, Miftah, and Mustafa are engaging with various individuals and stimulating discussions on social and traditional media to gauge the feasibility of launching a new political entity.

Among the trio, Khokhar appears to be more inclined toward founding the party, while the other two remain undecided. All three share the belief that the current political landscape allows for the emergence of a new political party. However, the key question is whether they can attract sufficient support to make it viable.

To assess the landscape, they commissioned public opinion polls, which reinforced their conviction in the necessity of a new political party. They contend that a significant portion of voters who have shifted towards Imran Khan and the PTI, primarily due to their disillusionment with the PML-N, could potentially be drawn to a new political party. This is because staunch supporters of Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif are unlikely to support any other political party. The challenging situations faced by Imran Khan and the PTI after May 9 have created an opportunity for this new political party to attract voters, particularly those who aren’t die-hard PTI supporters.

Among the trio, Khokhar left the PPP after expressing critical views of powerful factions within the party. Miftah faced a falling out with the PML-N leadership for advocating economic solutions different from those of Ishaq Dar. Abbasi has been gradually distancing himself from the PML-N’s top leadership over the past few months.

Despite efforts to retain him, Abbasi seems dissatisfied with the politics of all major political parties, including the PML-N. Abbasi’s decision not to seek a PML-N ticket for the upcoming elections and his refusal to continue as senior vice-president of the party after Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as senior vice-president and chief organizer indicate his likely departure from the PML-N.