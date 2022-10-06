Imran gets pre-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD (APP): A local court of Islamabad on Thursday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till October 13 in a case pertaining to his threatening remarks about a female judge and police officials.

District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti heard the case filed by Imran Khan through his counsel Dr Babar Awan. The PTI chairman appeared before the court along with his legal team. After listening to the arguments, the court granted the pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan against surety bonds of Rs 50,000 and sought comments from the Islamabad Police regarding the plea. The case was adjourned till October 13. The Margalla Police had lodged a first information report (FIR) for threatening a female judge and the Islamabad Police during a speech at a public gathering in F-9 Park. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) removed the clauses of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) from the FIR and granted the protective bail to Imran Khan till October 7. The case then shifted to the District Court from the Anti Terrorism Court, which issued arrest warrants against Imran Khan over non-appearance.

