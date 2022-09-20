Imran has made the army chief controversial: Fazl

LARKANA (PPI): The head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazal) and President, PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has said that the way Imran Khan has made the Army Chief controversial and there are rumors that he has met with the Army Chief, if he did, it was a meeting without any results, in which he has failed. He said that Imran Khan is targeting the Judiciary, Army, Parliament and the Election Commission.

Speaking to the media after distributing rations, Rs1000 cash and clothes among the 800 flood victims at the Jamia Ishat-ul-Qur’an Wal-Hadith Madrassa here on Tuesday, he further said that Imran Khan is over and his politics have also changed. We do not allow him to interfere in the appointment of the Army Chief because the appointment of the Army Chief is the right and authority of the Prime Minister and he will appoint the Army Chief on merit.

He asked if there is any chaos in the country or if this is not a country or a state, I want to tell Imran Khan clearly that he should cry and scream, but if there is any authority to the Prime Minister, judiciary, Parliament and the Election Commission, then he )PM) will make the decision. They have the authority and Imran Khan cannot influence that decision.

In response to a question, he said that the Punjab government itself is weak and hoped that it would be overthrown. In response to another question asked about the third gender legislation, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that many laws were passed through private bills on Sundays and Fridays without fulfilling the quorum which is against the law, the law which is passed against Quran and Sunnah in the National Assembly will be strongly opposed, he added.

He said that Imran Khan is always saying “thief thief” but it should be known that a thief is always talking about thief, therefore Imran Khan has proved to be an international and imported thief and he should be held accountable. He said that action should be taken against Imran Khan and I will also say to my government that Imran Khan has defamed Pakistan and asked why Israeli channels cried on action against Imran Khan. He said the thinking of Imran Khan is not the thinking of Pakistan and I had said that 12 years ago. He said that Imran Khan pledged Pakistan’s assets and State Bank to the IMF and now Imran Khan is talking about freedom.

He said that due to the devastating floods in the country, Sindh province has been affected the most and even now the plains of Sindh are full of water and the victims are not yet in a position to go home. He said that in this situation we have to go out and demonstrate national unity under national spirit. It is a human and national tragedy and we have to face it under national spirit.

He said that 75% of the communication was cut in Dera Ghazi Khan division where people were given rations by helicopter and now the army has restored the land communication in some talukas by building bridges. He said that I am on a visit to Sindh to assess the flood situation and help the victims.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharijo, JUI Sindh General Secretary Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro, Allama Nasir Mahmood Soomro, and others later took aerial view of flash floods in Dadu, Mehar, K N Shah, Nasirabad, Qamber, Shahdadkot, Qubo Saeed Khan, Garhi Khairo, Jacobabad, Thul, Shikarpur, Sukkur and other flood-hit areas.

