Imran hiding behind courts, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that Imran Niazi had created polarization in the judiciary.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Niazi used to ask for receipts from others but on his own turn of furnishing receipts, he started crying because he had no receipts and no answers. Mr Iqbal said dozens of PTI accounts had been discovered.

The federal minister said that Imran used to run politics by collecting donations from foreign countries. Pakistanis living abroad were asked to send money through Hundi. He said 190 million pounds were seized under money laundering and the proceeds of money laundering were transferred to the Supreme Court account.

“Why didn’t you sue the Financial Times in the UK?” he asked. “If you move the court in UK, your own theft would have been caught as well,” he maintained.

The federal minister criticized former prime minister Khan and said that now he was hiding behind the courts. Dozens of his illegal accounts have been discovered.

“What you have done is the worst kind of corruption and you have to answer for all that. You will not be able to hide under the umbrella of your favorite Chief Justice,” Mr Iqbal continued. The minister further said that Mr Khan had ruined the unity and solidarity of Pakistan.

“Mr Khan wants to hide behind violence and lawlessness. After the banned TTP, PTI is the second party which burnt schools,” Mr Iqbal added.

He said Pakistan was facing an undeclared war. He accused Mr Khan of destroying economy and CPEC. The federal minister said that the PTI chairman played the game of thief and bandit. The minister said that as per Mr Khan he was arrested and he had no idea what happened after his arrest.

“After your arrest, Murad Saeed said that all the workers should complete their task. Radio Pakistan building was burnt, this target was given by you,” Mr Iqbal added. He said PTI could become a threat to the federation and democracy. The PTI created division and hatred in society. He said Mr Khan will not be allowed to play dirty game. He said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in a false case. Seeing Harmalism in Pakistan, I must say I am glad to see you.

A criminal is being welcomed in the Supreme Court. The minister said had ‘come out as a dirty dealer’. The planning minister called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to direct all judges to ‘welcome suspects’ in the same manner he welcomed PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Supreme Court appearance on May 11. Iqbal said the “suspect who had stolen Rs60 billion” from the nation was welcomed by the CJP in an honourable manner and demanded that all suspects be treated in the same manner.