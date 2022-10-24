Imran hiding corruption under garb of his powerless rule: Sherry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was hiding his corruption under the garb of his claims of powerless rule.

In a flurry of tweets, the Federal Minister lambasted the PTI chief on his arrival at the Islamabad High Court to challenge his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Senator Rehman said Imran Khan’s statements showed that there was no one more helpless than him. “Earlier he said he was a powerless prime minister, now he says someone else gave his party tickets in 2018,” she added.

She while brushing aside Imran Khan’s statements said that it was not powerlessness rather incompetence, adding, “Imran Khan first put the responsibility of running the government on others and now made the same for his party business.”

He [Imran Khan] who was disqualified in the Tosha Khana misappropriation case was still calling his opponents as looters, Sherry Rehman said. Imran Khan was guilty of corrupt practices and misdeclaration, she added. She queried, “With what honour does he take the name of Asif Zardari and others?” Imran Khan was still challenging the ECP’s disqualification authority in court, she said, adding,

“He did not go to the court to prove his innocence rather he want to stop the legal proceedings against him.” The Minister argued that if Khan had not done plundering in the Tosha Khana and was innocent then why he was evading from the probe.

“Imran Khan is threatening long march only to influence institutions and decisions. He know that people are not coming out for his personal political interests. Imran Khan has been constantly looking for excuses to cancel the call for long march for the last six months,” Sherry Rehman said.