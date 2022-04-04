Imran imposed civilian martial law: Shehbaz

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan has imposed civilian martial law and challenged the constitution of the state yesterday through his unlawful actions, while April 3 will be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan. It was observed by the President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N, Mian Shehbaz Sharif along with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Chairman Balochistan National Party (BNP), Akhtar Mengal, JUI-F leader Asad Mehmood, and BAP Leader Khalid Magsi during a news conference in Islamabad on Monday.

Shehbaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has broken his oath, he and his party members blatantly violated the constitution on April 3.

According to him, if Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri declared the no-confidence motion unconstitutional then why wasn’t it raised earlier?

Shehbaz was of the view that PTI leaders used article 5 of the constitution to escape themselves from the embarrassment that they have to face in the case of their defeat after voting on a no-confidence motion.

According to Shehbaz, yesterday’s proceeding of the National Assembly and the ruling of the Deputy Speaker had made a joke about the constitution of Pakistan, the law as well as the Parliament besides attracting a worldwide embarrassment for the country.

While commenting on the so-called threat letter, Shehbaz said that Pakistan’s former Ambassador to the United States invited all United S tates officials to his farewell dinner on March 16 including the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, who is being accused of threatening Pakistan by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Shehbaz, Ambassador Asad Majeed at his twitter handle thanked Donald Lu for his good relations and cooperation with Asad Majeed during his stay as Pakistan Ambassador to the US.

He criticized on the speech of deputy speaker Qasim Suri in which he remarked all opposition leaders ‘traitors’.

NA proceedings made a joke of the constitution of Pakistan, laws and Parliament, he added.

While speaking to the journalists, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Iran Khan has sabotaged the constitution to shield his ego and he had no idea what he has done.

Bilawal said that the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the people of the country are happy that the era of selected has come to an end.

According to him, the joint opposition will abide by the constitution and is not happy with this state of affairs and unconstitutional steps taken by the PTI government for the protection of its rule only.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman said that the whole chain of PTI leadership including Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri all had violated the constitution to satisfy the ego of the Premier.

He said that the protection of the constitution is more important than the ego of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bilawal called on the DG ISPR, to explain whether the 27th meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) has declared the 197 Parliamentarians of the joint opposition as traitors in its statement and whether the NSC has validated the claims of the PTI government that the no-confidence motion was a conspiracy hatched and funded from abroad.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman further urged the national intelligence agencies to probe the so-called threat letter and alleged foreign conspiracy for toppling the government of a selected Prime Minister, because their prime responsibility is to protect the nation from such threats.

While responding to a media query, Bilawal appealed to the judiciary to constitute a full court bench for this highly important and sensitive matter relating to the constitution and national security and the future of the democracy in the country.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman expressed full confidence in the judiciary and said that the decision of the judiciary will determine the fate of the country.

JUI-F leader Asad Mahmood said that the joint opposition will not accept the pressure under the guise of the so-called foreign threat letter.

According to him, Prime Minister Imran Khan is pressurizing the institutions to provide him relief at this crucial time of his political career.

