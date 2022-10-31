Imran invites all Pakistanis to join long march as jihad

GUJRANWALA (NNI): Continuing the long march on GT Road on the consecutive fourth day on Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan invited all Pakistanis to join him against the imported rulers.

He addressed the participants of the ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’ at Morr Aimanabad, Kamonke, and Gujranwala and convinced them for joining his long march just like a jihad.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said during his last regime, the country was developing then imported corrupt people were imposed on the nation. The PTI chairman said the thieves and thugs have been imposed on the nation by giving them a higher position in the government as per their big dacoity. Imran Khan said that Rana Sanaullah killed 14 people in the Model Town tragedy but is imposed as an interior minister of the country.

He said decisions were made behind closed doors but the people of Pakistan rejected them and now it is a history that 13 parties on one side and PTI on the other side.

During his speech, he addressed the ‘handlers’ by saying that they should listen and that Pakistanis could not be treated like sheep anymore as it has now become a conscious nation. PTI Chairman added that the institutions are respected only when people respect them.

On this occasion, he invited all of Pakistan to leave their homes for the sake of Pakistan and the future of them and their children because this is jihad, and Allah Almighty does not change the condition of the nation until they change it themselves.

Imran Khan advised the nation that freedom is not given on a plate and has to be taken away.

He also announced passing all the next day at Gujranwala as it is a city of brave people and wrestlers. Senator Faisal also took oath from all the participants of the Haqiqi Azadi March.

