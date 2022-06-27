Imran invites youth to join Tiger Force

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday urged the youth to get themselves registered in the party’s Tiger Force to foil the expected bids for rigging in the upcoming by-polls in Punjab and in the next general elections in the country.

In a video message, Imran Khan has appealed to the youth for immediate registration in the Tiger Force through their newly launched website and has stated that youth, “especially women,” will have to take responsibility for the by-elections in Punjab. Former prime minister said that the current government has been imposed on us by an external intervention. He stated that for 30 years, the two parties — PML-N and PPP — have remained the slaves of the West and have been imposed on the people.

These two parties have “sucked people s blood and destroyed the justice system, the NAB, and other institutions.” He claimed that cases involving Rs16 billion in assets had been buried and that there was no accountability. He lamented that the government had filed eight to nine cases against him and that the incumbent government has created an environment in which “opposition is finished.”

He said that the current Punjab parliament is “nothing more than a farce.” Imran Khan claimed that the government will hold rigged elections. Earlier, Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid warned of ‘anarchy’ in case of repeat of incidents of stealing of ballot boxes and kidnappings of presiding officers (POs) witnessed during local bodies’ (LBs) polls in Sindh on Sunday, June 26, 2022 in the by-elections to be held in Punjab on July 17, 2022.

Talking to the media at F-8 Kutchery in Islamabad, he said democracy would be harmed and the country’s economy would suffer if such incidents recurred during the by-polls. “Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) must have realized yesterday that it had made a mistake by joining the coalition government,” he said, adding, “Same must have been the case with the Awami National Party (ANP).” Former Interior Minister said what was witnessed in Sindh yesterday was pure violence and killings of people.

