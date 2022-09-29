Imran is an enemy of Pakistan and Pakistanis, says Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Imran Khan is an enemy of Pakistan and Pakistanis who is following the lines of anti Pakistan forces. In his press statement on Thursday Sharjeel Inam Memon said that PTI chief Imran Khan was responsible for imprisonment of 10 Pakistani nationals in suadi Arabia who were bread earners of their families. The minister termed Imran Khan as cunning person who can go to any extend for the sake of gaining power.

He said that Imran Khan has targeted not only the state institutions but also the 230 million people of Pakistan for his own interests. The provincial minister said that it is Imran Niazi’s left-hand game to mislead innocent Pakistanis by fabricating lies upon lies.

The minister said that Imran Khan’s American conspiracy narrative has been badly damaged after the revealation of recent Audio leak, but this man has no regrets about it. ‘ He ( Imran) says that he has not played on Cypher yet’ , he added. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Imran Khan had made record corruption during his rule through his family women. ‘ How did Aleema Khan build properties abroad? Why did Imran Khan helped Farah Gogi to flee the country overnight?’ he asked. He said that Amnesty International, Bloomberg and many other international organization had revealed the corruption of Imran Khan in their reports.

The minister said that aim of Imran Khan’s adventurism is actually to hide his deeds and he is black mailing institutions so as to prevent any legal action against him and his inmates. Sharjeel Inam Memon further said that people’s eyes have been opened now and he can no longer mislead the youth. ‘ Mr. Khan is upset with his colleagues because the efforts to stop the loan from the IMF were not successful and Imran Khan has now stopped saying the words of the ‘State of Madina ‘ and ‘New Pakistan’ . Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Imran Khan has played what he had to play. Now the national security organs of state and other instructions should take immediate action against this person.

