Imran is an international thief: Sindh cabinet members

KARACHI: Sindh cabinet members including Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Syeda Shehla Raza, Nawab Taimur Talpur and Qasim Naveed have termed the Election Commission verdict as historic adding that it has proved that Imran Khan is an international thief, who has not only deceived the nation, but left no stone unturned to hurt the sentiments of Pakistanis living all over the world. They said that the former prime minister of Pakistan emerged biggest money launderer after the Election Commission of Pakistan judgement.

They said that federal agencies FIA and other institutions including Natoinal Acoutability Bureau (NAB ), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and State Bank of Pakistan needed to be activated immediately to initiate further investigations,against so called “Sadiq and Amin'” They demanded that the names of Imran Khan and his associates should be put on exit control list so that these people did not flee the country. They also added that Imran Khan should be arrested if law allows.

They expressed these views while addressing and replying to questions of media persons at a joint press conference held at the Sindh Assembly Auditorium on Tuesday. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that this person has brought disgrace to Pakistan.Now who will give charity to our country, because of this person’s actions, wrong message has been sent to the whole world.

He added that after the verdict, it is proved that a such a big thief and hypocrite like Imran Khan has never born in the history of Pakistan. He said that it was proved that Imran Khan had personal agenda to get money by all means and he had embazeled funds collected in the name of charity for Shaukat Khanum Trust and PTI. He added that this verdict has taken off the fake mask of nobility from the faces of PTI . Imran Khan has become a ulcer in political scenario of Pakistan.

He questioned why people of Israel and India are funding the a political party of Pakistan. Actually Imran Khan is following thier agenda.he opined.He said that Imran Khan continued to defend declared financial culprits people like Farah Gogi, and Arif Naqvi. The provincial minister said that in light of today’s decision, ban should be imposed on Imran Khan. He (Imran) had been declared ‘Sadiq and Ameen ‘ contrary to facts by Mr. Saqib Nisar Sahab, the minister said and added that Imran Khan is a history sheeter and a corporate criminal person. Imran Khan and his accomplices should be severely punished as per law and this case should be made an example.

He said that the former prime minister of Pakistan turned out to be the biggest money launderer who had established companies all over the world and collected funds of charity in the name of trust only for himself. He said that whatever measures were taken during Pakistan Tahreek Insaf four-year tenure of Imran Khan should be investigated.He said that matter would not end merely at disqualification of Imran Khan as disqualification is not a punishment for any crime. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that this verdict against Imran Khan and it’s party is not a observation of anyone, it is a decision of constitutional intitution which has come out after eight years of proceedings.

He urged Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to issue an immediate notification to put their (PTI chief and aides) names on exit control list. Because it is mandatory now for federal government to take action against these goons. The minister was of view that PTI will soon become a banned organization . It is necessary that the head of the banned organization Imran Khan and his party should be banned. Sharjeel Inam Memon saluted the courage of PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar, who stood firm and had pursueded the case for last eight years.

He said that if Imran Khan has the moral courage, then he immediately resign from the slot of PTI chairman and announce the dissolution of PTI.Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the country can not afford to give a safe exit to Imran Khan every time. Sharjeel said that Shaukat Khanum is the best institution, there should be 100 such institutions in the country. But Imran Khan has indulged himself into misappropriation of charity recieved in name of Shaukat Khanum Trust.

He added that federal government should take over the control of shoukat khanam trust hospital if misappropriation is proved in it’s funds and in this regard a audit of trust should be initiated. Provincial Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that this case is from 2008 to 2013. Imran Khan committed corruption even when he was not in power. He said that Imran Khan is intellectually corrupt who wanted to create chaos in the country by spreading lies. He demanded to constitute joint investigation team for disclosure of more facts. Minister for Women’s Development Syeda Shehla Raza said that the one who accused others turned out to be the biggest dacoit.

She said that Imran Khan violated the constitution and hid the accounts. It is proved today that PTI is imported party. Now it has to be seen for what purposes it was imported and who imported it ? He said that after the decision of the Election Commission, it is the responsibility of the federal government take up the matter with the Supreme Court. Provincial Forest Minister Nawab Taimur Talpur said that this person is corrupt from generation to generation. His father was corrupt person and now son also turned out to be corrupt.

He added that Imran Khan was working to implement the agenda of foreign countries. Imran Khan is an agent of RAW. External powers would be trying to facilitate him to leave the country .Therefore, his name should be immediately put on exit control list for further investigations. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Qasim Naveed said that our heads bow down in shame today as our former prime minister declared money launderer. ‘ What will we answer when we go to foreign countries for attracting investment for Pakistan?’ , he added.

