Imran Ismail’s name reportedly finalised for Sindh governor

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has reportedly finalised the name of Imran Ismail for Sindh governor’s slot.

The development came days after the resignation of Muhammad Zubair who vacated the post of Sindh governor after PTI’s landslide victory in the July 25 election.

PTI is also mulling over names of Ishaq Khakwani, Dr Babar Awan, Rai Azizullah and Ejaz Chaudhry for the slot of Punjab governor, sources privy to PTI told Dunya News.

Well-informed sources further added that Jahangir Tareen is lobbying for Ishaq Khakwani as new successor of Rafique Rajwana. On the other hand, Rai Azizullah is trustworthy and reliable aide of PTI supremo and PM-in-waiting Imran Khan.

Chaudhary too is in the race for Punjab governor owing to his services for the party, the sources added.

On the other hand, a faction within PTI desires appointment of Babar Awan as Punjab Governor because of his staunch stance against the opposition.

PTI claims to have secure simple majority after several independent MPAs-elect and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) pledged allegiance to cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan.

Advertisements