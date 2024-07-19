Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s acquittal in Iddat case challenged in IHC

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: The acquittal of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Khawar Farid Maneka, the ex-husband of Bushra Bibi filed an appeal against the acquittal in the Iddat case in the IHC on Friday.

In his appeal, Khawar Farid Maneka has requested the court annul the acquittal decision, asserting that it cannot be upheld.

Khawar Farid Maneka named the federal government, the founder of PTI Imran Khan, and Bushra Bibi as respondents in his appeal.

On July 13, the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad overturned the conviction of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case.

Pronouncing his reserved decision, Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka acquitted the former prime minister and the former first lady in the Iddat case, setting aside their seven-year each sentences.

The court, in its verdict, remarked that Imran Khan and his wife should be immediately released if they are not wanted in any other case.

“Both petitions seeking the formation of a medical board and consultations with religious scholars are hereby rejected,” the verdict stated.

According to the 28-page written verdict, Khawar Maneka, as his lawyer said, was deprived of his right to conciliation, but during cross-examination, Maneka himself admitted that he received the Nikah news the very next day but did not think of filing a complaint six years ago.

The judge declared that Khawar Maneka had failed to prove his allegation that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi solemnised their Nikah during the Iddat period.