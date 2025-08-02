Imran Khan announces boycott of by-elections on party leaders’ seats

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan has conveyed a strong message urging against any military operation in Bajaur and the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), emphasizing the importance of dialogue to resolve national issues.

This was revealed by his sister, Aleema Khan, during a media talk outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

According to Aleema Khan, the PTI founder has sent a clear directive to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, stating that military operations in sensitive tribal regions must be avoided.

“The army is a valuable institution of the country. The people and the military should not be brought face to face,” she quoted him as saying.

Aleema further said the PTI founder firmly believes in resolving matters through peaceful dialogue rather than confrontation. “Problems can be solved through dialogue, not force,” she added, echoing his stance.

She further said the PTI founder has termed the disqualification of party lawmakers as “illegal and unconstitutional.” As a result, the party has decided not to participate in the upcoming by-elections on the vacated seats.

Commenting on the PTI’s future political strategy, Aleema Khan noted that while August 5 marks a significant day in the ongoing protest movement, the founder considers August 14 — Pakistan’s Independence Day — as even more important.

“He has called upon all party workers to participate wholeheartedly in the Independence Day celebrations. Despite the protest movement, we must honour our national spirit,” she emphasized.