Imran Khan announces Long March in last week of May

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has finally announced a Long March against the sitting corrupt rulers and foreign conspiracy.

Imran Khan held a core committee meeting of his party and decided to hold the long march.

In a viedo message, he said in his message that they were calling not only the PTI workers but all the nation to join the long march because their country had been insulted.

Imran Khan said most corrupt people have been imposed on the country under the foreign conspiracy, adding that 60 percent of the cabinet members of Shehbaz Sharif are also on bail.

“Shehbaz Sharif is dubbed as the crime minister,” he said and added his [family] has corruption cases worth Rs40 billion pending in the FIA and NAB.

The PTI chairman said the person who has become the Prime Minister has corruption cases of Rs40 billion.

Former premier Imran Khan announced that their preparations for the long march will start from Chand Raat and people should come to the streets with flags that night.

