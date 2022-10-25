Imran Khan announces long march on Friday

LAHORE (PPI): PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that he will kickstart a long march to Islamabad on Friday.

The long march will start from Liberty Chowk of Lahore at 11:00 am and head towards Islamabad from GT Road, he said while addressing a press conference in Lahore. He added there is no timeframe for the conclusion of the long march.

He continued: “I am claiming now that it will be the largest-ever march of history,” he said, adding that this would have nothing to do with politics as the PTI has been fighting for the future of the country. “It is beyond politics as we are fighting for real independence. We have to decide now whether we have to get rid of these thieves or be their slaves. I want to appeal to the nation to choose a path in this decisive time. We will enter Red Zone in Islamabad and we will follow the law.

“This would be a peaceful march, the PTI marchers will not take the law into their hands. No hurdles were created when the two marches were taken out during the PTI rule in the Centre.” The former prime minister came down hard on the coalition government, saying: “The thieves were imposed on us and their handlers are mistreating the nationals. They think that the nation will stay silent.”

PTI chief says he asked Arshad Sharif to leave country: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he had asked slain journalist Arshad Sharif to leave the country after receiving information that anchorperson would be killed.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention in Peshawar today, the former premier called Arshad Sharif a ‘martyr’ and said the slain journalists was victim of ‘targeted killing’. “Sharif knew his life was in danger and was repeatedly getting threats. I told him to back down but he wasn’t scared and then lastly, this targeted killing. No matter what anyone says, I know that Arshad Sharif became a victim of target killing,” Imran Khan claimed.

Paying tribute to the slain journalist, the PTI Chairman said that Sharif exposed these two families (Sharif and Zardari families) in every programme with proof but no one could scare or buy him. “Later he [the journalist] started getting threats from unknown numbers to not speak the truth when he started exposing the incumbent regime,” Imran said, adding that he had information that they were about to kill him.

The PTI chief also spoke about the alleged torture that his party member Senator Azam Khan Swati was subjected to after he was arrested by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in a case related to controversial tweets. Speaking about his planned long march to Islamabad, Imran said he was never as resolute on the matter as today since “I’ve decided the country is standing on a crossroad between two paths.”

