Imran Khan announces to restart long march on Tuesday from Wazirabad

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Sunday announced to resume his long march from Wazirabad on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference in Punjab’s provincial capital, Imran said that the common man could not get justice. Talking about the gunfire attack on him, the PTI chief went on to say that he wants transparent investigation over the incident.

“The PTI has a government in Punjab, but still we could not register a FIR. The video was surfaced in which it has been said that I am taking inappropriately about religion. In the investigation, there is a need to find out how the video got leaked,” added Imran.

While welcoming Shehbaz Sharif’s initiative of talking about forming the judicial commission, Imran said with the presence of the people – he named – a transparent investigation could not take place. “When the police were asked about the video leak, they said they were facing pressure. I am pretty much sure that these people have done everything”, added the PTI chief.

Imran questioned, “Who are those people, who reacted after the incident as the interview was leaked immediately of the person, who opened fire”, saying the uproar of lying was caused after the assassination attempt on him.

The PTI chief also urged the Chief Justice to conduct an investigation over cypher, adding that an investigation should also be held on the matter of Azam Swati’s video as he [Swati] has the original video.

Lamenting that country’s former premier could not even register a single FIR, Imran urged the judicial commission to probe first the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.