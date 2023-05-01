Imran Khan arrested from inside IHC

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehrike Insaf (PTI) Chief, Imran Khan was arrested from inside the premises of Islamabad High Court.

Imran Khan was seen dragged by security forces and shoved inside a security van. According to press release issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) press release, Imran Khan was arrested by NAB in a corruption case involving Al Qadir Trust case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had appeared in Islamabad High Court regarding other cases which were registered against him.

chief Justice IHC was surprised when he was informed that Imran Khan has been arrested and he commented that “what is going on” and ordered that Inspector General of Islamabad Police appear in court with in fifteen minutes.

In the past courts have taken serious notice that no accused be arrested from premises of the court.

According to images on tv, Imran Khan, a former Prime Minister was dragged and pushed into a vehicle and transferred to undisclosed location. Security guards of Imran Khan were also seen bleeding who according to reports were beaten up by the security guards.

Protests against arrest of Imran Khan are starting to appear across Pakistan. Journalists across Pakistan are terming Imran Khan as putting the country in turmoil and further turmoil.



Barrister Salman Safdar who is representing Imran Khan told the court that Imran Khan was tortured while he was being arrested and his wheel chair was thrown away. Salman Safdar also told the court that his colleague Barrister Gohar was also tortured.

Inspector General Islamabad Upon resuming of the hearing told the court that NAB arrested Imran Khan whereas the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court told the Inspector General that no other place could be found to arrest Imran Khan and that what sort of jokes are being played with the court. The Chief Justice gave half an hour to the Secretary Interior to appear in the court.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.