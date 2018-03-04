Imran Khan arrives in Karachi to supervise PTI’s membership campaign

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Sunday to oversee the PTI’s membership drive in the biggest city of the country.

Imran Khan has said that PTI will not allowed to privatize the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as it is the national assets and we need to make them successful to end political intervention in them and makes it profitable.

He added that if PTI comes in power after the 2018 general elections, we will turn the state enterprises into profitable organization and will stopped the political interference in it.

Imran is scheduled to visit numerous party camps, including those on PIB Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Naval Colony Liaquatabad and others for the membership drive.

Apart from meeting the party leaders, the PTI chief is expected to address a public rally today at Burns Road around 9:00 pm.

Advertisements