Imran Khan challenges LHC’s NA-131 recount order in the SC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PTI Chairperson Imran Khan has approached the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court’s decision ordering a recount of votes in Lahore’s NA-131.

PTI leader Babar Awan submitted on Monday an appeal in the SC on behalf of Imran. Imran was declared the winner even after a recount of the rejected votes, Awan said.

On August 4, the LHC had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to recount the votes in NA-131 on the PML-N’s petition.

The court had also barred the ECP from issuing a notification declaring Imran the winning candidate from the constituency.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, who lost the election to PTI chief Imran by 680 votes, had approached the court for the recount.

Imran had received 84,313 votes while Rafique got 83,633 votes. Earlier, the returning officer had dismissed Rafique’s application for a vote recount.

Advertisements