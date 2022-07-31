Imran Khan, CM Pervaiz Elahi finalise Punjab cabinet names

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday discussed about the formation of the Punjab Cabinet and other issues.

On reaching Lahore, former prime minister Imran Khan called on CM Elahi and discussed the maters related to mutual interests and political situation of the province.

According to details the PTI Chief congratulated CM Elahi on the ouster of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-led government. The CM and PTI Chief discussed the political situation and matters pertaining to providing relief to the people of Punjab.

The CM informed Imran Khan about the relief package announced for the flood-affected families of Punjab. The PTI Chief ordered the CM to do his best to provide relief to flood-affected people. Sources said that several names from the coalition parties, PTI and PML-Q, have been shortlisted for the Punjab cabinet portfolios. It is learnt that Raja Basharat will likely get the portfolio of the law ministry, Murad Raas will be given education ministry, Yasmin Rashid is likely to get the health ministry while Hashim Jawan Bakht’s name has been finalized for finance ministry. Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry is likely to get the portfolio of the home minister, said sources.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Chaudhry Zaheer ud Din, Hafiz Muhammad Mumtaz, Samiulllah Chaudhry, Sardar Asif, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Yasir Humayun Raja, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Taimur Khan Bhatti, and Murad Raas will also get ministerial slots in the Punjab cabinet.

Furthermore, Muhammad Abdullah Waraich, Muhammad Rizwan, Sajid Ahmed Khan, Ahsan ul Haq Chaudhry, and Khadija Omar will be added to the provincial cabinet as ministers. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Sunday reached Lahore to hold meetings with the party MPAs and Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi who briefed him about the administrative affairs of the province.

