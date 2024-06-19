Imran Khan criticises military trials, calls for resolution of national issues: Faisal Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Faisal Chaudhry, lawyer of the founding leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emphasized that all cases against Imran Khan and party members are politically motivated.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail after a meeting with Imran Khan, Faisal Chaudhry asserted that these cases lack substance and are designed to target the party’s leadership and workers.

Faisal Chaudhry confirmed that 21 PTI detainees have been granted bail, and 99% of workers in Punjab have already been released.

According to Chaudhry, PTI founder Imran Khan has urged the establishment to form a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 events and the November 26 protests.

Addressing the Afghanistan issue, Khan stated that negotiations remain the most effective solution, criticizing the contradictory approach of sending special envoys to Kabul while simultaneously conducting airstrikes.

Khan also expressed serious concerns over military court trials, labeling them as controversial and lacking transparency.

He urged adherence to the constitution and respect for human rights, emphasizing that PTI seeks justice, not concessions, through negotiations.

Highlighting the political targeting of the PTI leadership, Chaudhry announced a January 31 deadline to evaluate the government’s sincerity in addressing these issues.

On the Parachinar crisis, Khan directed an immediate resolution of the matter, warning of its potential spillover to Sindh and Balochistan.

Faisal Chaudhry condemned the actions of the Sindh government, calling for a humanitarian approach to address the issue.

Looking ahead to February 2, Chaudhry confirmed PTI’s participation in negotiations and revealed that the party has stepped back from demands for the reversal of the 26th Amendment and inquiries into electoral mandate theft. He criticized the government’s governance based on fear and noted that the resulting economic damage is being borne by Pakistani citizens.

Faisal Chaudhry reiterated Khan’s determination and called on the party to make serious efforts to secure the PTI leader’s release.