Imran Khan criticized Nawaz Sahrif for answering Accountability Court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan embarrassed Nawaz Sharif for his answers to a questionnaire served to him by the accountability court.

The PTI chief said that how shameful is it for a person, who became the prime minister of the country thrice, to say that Avenfield properties were owned by his sons, but he did not know wherefrom his sons got the money to purchase those properties.

Nawaz recorded answers to 55 questions in the Avenfield properties reference before the accountability court today. The former premier said the prosecution had “failed miserably” to prove both, its stance and any link between him and the London flats.

Imran said that according to Nawaz, his sons are British nationals and the law of Pakistan does not apply to them. “Today, Nawaz Sharif also withdrew from Qatari [prince’s] letter.”

He said the former premier conceived a funny scheme by declaring money laundering justified, after having wasted two years of time in the Supreme Court and the taxpayers’ money.

“It means that anyone [like Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif] can transfer looted money to his sons abroad,” the PTI chief lambasted.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz suggests inquiring Hasan and Hussain Nawaz about Avenfield properties, but you cannot ask them for they are British nationals.

“Nawaz Sharif thinks the entire nation is a fool,” Chaudhry added.

The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharif family’s London properties, is among three references filed against Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court’s directives.

