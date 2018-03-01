Imran Khan criticizes increase in petroleum prices

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has criticized the government move of increasing the petroleum prices and adding that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is putting extra burden on the masses.

Imran Khan shared his views on twitter on Thursday. Imran Khan said government needs to collect taxes from the powerful but it is shameful that the government is increasing petroleum and not taking steps for collecting taxes from the powerful people of the area.

Imran Khan claimed that the government move of increasing petroleum prices is giving chance of money laundering to sharif and other to continue draining national resources.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also criticised the price hike.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government increased prices of petroleum products by as much as Rs6 per litre, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The price of petrol was increased by Rs3.56, after which it would be available at Rs88.07 per litre.

The price of diesel was hiked by Rs2.62 taking it to Rs98.45 per litre.

The highest increase was recorded in the rate of Kerosene Oil i.e. Rs6.28. It would now be available at Rs76.46 per litre.

