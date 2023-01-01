Imran Khan dubs Maryam ‘queen of liar’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Referring to alleged difficulties in running election campaigns in Punjab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday accused the government of creating hurdles in connection with the environment for the general elections despite the date drawing near.

Talking about the police action at his Zaman Park, Khan said that the Punjab police broke down the gate and walls of his house. The PTI chairman also urged his supporters not to take up arms, adding that the party did not want anarchy but the elections in the country. Attempts are being made to create “division” in the country, he added.

Recalling the police action at the Federal Judicial Complex, Khan said his lawyers were baton-charged inside the compound. “A person who reached Islamabad for the rule of law and this happens… “Namaloom Afraad” [unknown people] were present inside the judicial complex.” The PTI chairman went on to say that he was mentally prepared for the arrest. “Democracy and the Constitution are being killed. Nobody cares about the Constitution,” he added.

He also claimed that over 100 FIRs, including terrorism cases, had been filed against him. Turning his guns towards Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan said the ‘queen of liars’ thinks as if Pakistan is her fiefdom. “She says that her father [Nawaz Sharif] is Nelson Mandela. Forgive him,” the ousted premier added.

“Law of the jungle” prevails in the country, Khan said, adding that the ‘queen of liars’ is above the law and dictating the authorities. Strongly reacting to the judicial complex incident, Khan said that a plan was in place to assassinate him at the complex. He said that they are collecting evidence and announced that the proof would be sent to the United Nations Human Rights Council and the European Union.

Moreover, the PTI leader also accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement — a 13-party ruling alliance —to bring the army and the PTI face to face to postpone the elections. “This is my country and my army. I will live and die here. I will not flee abroad,” Khan categorically clarified.