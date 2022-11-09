Imran Khan ended fear by making a trade deal with Russia: Shaukat

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Imran Khan ended the fear by making a trade deal with Russia said Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Minister Labour & Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while addressing the students and media at the closing ceremony of five-day electronic media workshop in Peshawar arranged by Women Media Center, Pakistan in collaboration with National Endowment for Democracy.

The Minister while praising his party chairman said we cannot find such a brave and courageous leader.

“The ones who love Imran Khan love the country and they are worried for Pakistan while the ones with businesses, assets, money and families outside the country do not care about the country.”

Yousafzai also said that Journalism must be free and impartial, adding to this he said, In a country where journalism is not free, there will be no democracy.

“The responsibility of journalists has increased, journalistic organizations should unit to stand strong,” said Yousafzai.

While acknowledging the role of women in media he said that, Journalism has created big names, women journalists have played a big role.

Mr. Yousafzai asserted that electronic media faces more problems than newspapers.

“Working with the camera and mic has become dangerous and Journalists are also at risk.”

He stated that the training process for journalist in this era has become very important.

The theme of the workshop was “Freedom of Expression: Media Freedom and Safety of Journalists.”