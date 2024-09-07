Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million pounds reference

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has filed an acquittal plea in the 190 million pounds reference.

Accountability court’s Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the 190 million pounds reference today at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

During the hearing, Imran Khan sought relief in the case after the Supreme Court verdict on the NAB amendment case on Friday.

PTI founder counsel asserted that the case was invalid after judgment on the NAB amendment case.

The NAB prosecutor raised the question of the accountability court’s jurisdiction in this case. He stated that if the court had jurisdiction then an acquittal plea could be heard.

Imran Khan’s counsel clarified that they had not challenged the court’s jurisdiction as the court had discretion to decide its jurisdiction.

Notices to the parties in the acquittal pleas had also been issued.

The accountability court had adjourned the case hearing on the acquittal plea of Imran Khan until September 10.

Talking to media in jail, Imran Khan stated that he must celebrate the court verdict on the NAB amendment case as it will nullify Toshakhana case and the 190 million pounds reference was also about to conclude.

NAB AMENDMENT CASE

The Supreme Court on Friday restored the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill by accepting the appeals of the federal government and others.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, conducted hearing of the case and delivered verdict by a majority 5-0.

The verdict said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan couldn’t prove that the NAB Amendment Bill was unconstitutional.

The CJP further said the NAB law did not apply to the judiciary and certain institutions or personalities, but no amendment was made in this regard. “Parliament could have enacted the legislation.”