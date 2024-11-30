Imran Khan found guilty in May 9 cases, bail rejected: ATC’s written order

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has found Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan guilty in the cases related to the events of May 9 and rejected his bail in eight separate cases.



The court’s ruling was issued in a written decision by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul, which spans six pages.

The written verdict highlighted significant evidence against the PTI founder, including audio and visual recordings of his instructions to provoke violence.

The court noted that witnesses had testified to the conspiracy orchestrated by Imran Khan at Zaman Park, where he allegedly prepared for his potential arrest by planning to disrupt state functions through his supporters.

Imran Khan’s legal team argued that he had been arrested when the incidents took place, suggesting that bail should be granted based on precedents where bail was given in similar cases after arrest.



However, the court dismissed this argument, emphasising that the nature of the case was not a trivial matter of conspiracy or incitement.

The decision further referenced the Lahore High Court’s ruling on a previous bail granted to Ijaz Chaudhry, citing the role of Imran Khan in the conspiracy.

The court rejected the defense’s objection that the prosecution had failed to specify a date, time, or location for the alleged conspiracy, confirming that the plot was allegedly hatched on May 7 and May 9 at Zaman Park.

According to the prosecution, undercover police officers, who were posing as PTI supporters, overheard conversations detailing the conspiracy.