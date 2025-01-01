‘Imran Khan has asked PTI to summon opposition huddle,’ says Ayub

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly opposition leader Omar Ayub said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had asked the leadership to summon the meeting of all the political parties within the opposition.

Speaking to media in Haripur, the PTI stalwart shed his light on the talks with the incumbent government, saying, “The talks cannot move forward unless our demands get fulfilled.”

“We are doing the negotiations with the government for the sake of the country,” he added.

Ayub reiterated the PTI’s demand of conducting the judicial inquiry over the May 9 and November 26 events.

“I would like to acknowledge the PTI founder’s political farsightedness for constituting the negotiation committee,” he added.

Speaking about the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ayub said: “KP is the only province, who is witnessing the surplus. The masses-friendly government of the PTI is delivering in KP.”

“It is our party’s basic principle to stand by the truth,” he said.

He lavished his praise on KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, saying, “I have said this to the PTI founder that Ali Amin Gandapur is a brave person.”