Imran Khan in favour of Pak-Israel rapprochement, claims Jerusalem Post

TEL AVIV (Web Desk): Israel’s newspaper, The Jerusalem Post, has claimed that despite the fact the former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan has denounced Israel in public, the truth is that he is in favour of the normalization of relations with the Jewish state.

The newspaper is of the view that Imran’s and Israel’s viewpoints are identical.

Furthermore, the paper writes that the former prime minister’s party, PTI’s reasonably good performance in the February 8 general elections provides an opportunity to review the relations between Pakistan and Israel afresh.

The Jerusalem Post opines that the Pakistan Army has been opposed to détente between the two countries for a long time now.

The paper pines hope on the PTI founder that he can change the public perception of Israel.

Similarly, The Jerusalem Post predicts that former US president Donald Trump’s return to the White House may speed up the pace of normalization of relations between Pakistan and Israel.

Likewise, it says that by normalizing its ties with Israel, Pakistan could reap many economic benefits.

On the other hand, commenting on the Jerusalem Post’s editorial, Punjab Senior Minister and PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb termed it an ‘eye opener’.

Accusing the PTI founder of practicing double standards, she said that the editorial was a proof that there was a contradiction in Imran’s character.