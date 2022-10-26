Imran Khan is lying with nation, says Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the country has suffered a great loss due to sudden death of late Arshad Sharif in an unfortunate incident. The incident should be investigated. The minister said that a political party wanted to take advantage of this unfortunate incident.

Provincial Minister expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Sindh Archives Complex on Wednesday. He said that the death of Arshad Sharif has caused an irreparable loss to field of journalism. Pakistan People’s Party shares the the grief of Arshad Sharif’s family. Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani visited Arshad Sharif’s family to offer condolences on behalf of the Sindh government.

He said that they have heartfelt sympathy with the children and mother of late Arshad Sharif. The provincial minister endorsed statements of the Prime Minister and Direector General ISPR with regard to investigation of the incident and added both have given a appropriate statement on the incident. He added : one have to see who is the beneficiary of this incident.

He said that when Imran Khan knew that Arshad Sharif’’s life was in danger, why did Imran Khan advise him to leave the country? PTI is in power in Punjab and KPK. Why not Imran Khan provided protection and security in KPK and Punjab when Imran Khan himself was enjoying the security of Punjab and KPK police. He demanded Imran Khan to bring the name of person who informed him that Arshad Sharif’s life is in danger. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that member national assembly of PTI Malika Bukhari has asked the people to come out from their homes and particpate in the funeral of late Arshad Sharif in a TV program yesterday.

He said that late Naeemul Haq was a close friend of Imran Khan, but he had not visited family of Naeemul Haq for condolence. The members of the Hazara community in Quetta were kept waiting with the dead bodies of their beloveds for Imran Khan. But Imran Khan refused to visit them. Imran Khan had not not condoled the death of Dr. Abdul Qadeer, who played an important role in making Pakistan a nuclear power. He said that Imran Khan has kept the director and producer with him to launch conspiracies against the country. He suspected the links of Arshad Sharif’s murder with Bani Gala. He said that Arshad Sharif had exposed the funding of India and Israel in the foreign funding case in his tv talk show. ‘ Today ( Thursday) funeral prayer of late Arshad Sharif will be held and Imran Khan has anounced his long march from Friday’, the minister doubted a conspiracy.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that false news is being spread on social media regarding Foreign Minister and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He made it clear that chairman PPP has not signed any paper. It is fake propaganda and fabricated. Provincial Information Minister sweard that Imran Khan is plotting against Pakistan, this person is making heinous conspiracies against the country. He said: Imran Khan must be stopped from fulfilling the agenda of enemies of Pakistan.

He said that Imran Khan is lying with the nation, that his long march will be peaceful. PTI had organized long marches in past and signed agreement with the government for peaceful long and not to enter the red zone in Islamabad. But later, they violated agreements and turned it into violent protest. PTI had burnt vehicles and trees in Islamabad. They attacked PTV and tortured the policemen.

He said that Imran Khan’s agenda is to destabilize the country. His own family is peacefully living in Bani Gala and London. Imran Khan first brought his own family to the long march before inviting the nation. He said that attack on Islamabad is attack on Pakistan, Sindh police will be sent to keep Islamabad safe. This is the duty of Sindh government.

He said that governments can not be removed through rallies and processions. He warned that no one will be allowed to distrub the law and order situation in Sindh. He added that Yuthias have no government in Sindh. It is ruled by political people. If PTI tried to create law and order situation in any city of Sindh, it will be dealt with irony hands.

He said that all the resources of the Punjab and KPK governments are being spent on the long march, public gatherings and concerts of PTI. District administrations have been tasked to impound the vehicles for the long march. The minister said that they don’t have funds for the flood victims of Punjab and KPK, but they do have funds to organize rallies, processions and concerts. Sharjeel Inam Memon demanded that the courts should take notice of the illegal utilization of public funds.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Pakistan People’s Party accepts the challenge of Imran Khan, and added that the people of Sindh have defeated them in the past. People of Sindh are well aware of the plans of Imran Khan. He added that he openly challenge PTI to bring their best candidate in his constituency, they will come to know their worth in Sindh. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that PTI has no standing in Sindh, it is only a selfie group. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that someone has put in Imran Khan’s mind that time is short and the competition is tough, do whatever he can do now, there will be no time after November.

