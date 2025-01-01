Baloch being labelled as traitors for demanding legal rights: Omar Ayub

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub has said that law of jungle prevails in Balochistan while Baloch are demanding their basic and legal right.

Addressing Istehkam-e-Pakistan moot in Islamabad Omar Ayub lamented that Balochis are being labelled as traitors for demanding their legal rights. He said canals water issue should have been taken up in Council of Common Interest but no one bother about it.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja has said that people of Pakistan are living in Kufa like situation as sane voices have been gagged in Pakistan, a system of lies, looting and deception has reached its climax.

Addressing moot in Islamabad, Salma Raja said today the culture of chaddar and chardiwari (respect of four walls) has been tramped down. He said PTI will continue its struggle against oppression.

Addressing the moot, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar has said that country was passing through critical time. He said everyone knows that beloved homeland is going through a critical period. He said federation is facing challenges.

Khokar questioned why the people in Balochistan protesting?, terrorism is increasing in KP.

He said the people of Sindh are protesting. The Indus Highway is closed. There is also anger in Gilgit Baltistan due to the Minerals Bill. According to the World Bank, half of Pakistan is below the poverty line. There are no jobs for 2.5 million students who complete their education annually.

Khoar said if Pakistan wants to restore stability in the country, the powerful has to recognize the right of the people to rule. The right to rule is the cornerstone of this constitution. He said the implementation of the constitution is essential for stability in the country.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas addressing the moot said the sanctity of law is essential for economic and political stability. He said those who act against the constitution invade the federation.

Former Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said a historic fraud was made in the general elections. The Prime Minister and the ministers know that someone has forcibly placed them in office.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza said, “We are against terrorists and the army is with Pakistan.” He said Pakistan has such a large army in the world, why haven’t we caught 1500 terrorists till today. He lamented that public transport cannot move on the roads except in Quetta after 5pm to 5am. Sahibzada Hamid Raza said today there was a matter of law and order in KP.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mehmood Achakzai said that country will run only by following rule of law. He said rule breakers will have to face the music. Achakzai said they will not accept the rule of the scoundrels.