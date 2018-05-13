Imran Khan is not ladla (favorite) of court: CJP

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has emphasized on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is not the court’s ladla (favorite).

Hearing the suo motu case on encroachments and environmental degradation in the capital’s Bani Gala locality, the chief justice said that Imran Khan is not ladla of the court and everyone should be accountable to court including Imran Khan.

Chief Justice asked State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry why he’s giving the impression that the court went soft on Imran regarding his Bani Gala estate.

The chief justice warned of taking action against the minister if he doesn’t clarify that it was in-fact the government that permitted Imran to do carry out illegal construction in the first place.

Chaudhry then stated in court that the government gave these permissions not just to Imran but to million other residents as well. On the chief justice’s insistence, the minister categorically and loudly reiterated the same.

Referring to the state information minister, the chief justice questioned why Marriyum Aurangzeb is giving statements that the court gave a concession to Imran.

He also asked why “they want to bring the courts into disrepute”.

The chief justice also ordered all those affected by illegal structures around Korang Nullah to send their cases to the federal ombudsperson.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked that the court will not give any chance to those who constructed illegal structures around the stream. The hearing adjourned for two weeks.

