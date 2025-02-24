Imran Khan is only former PM to face jail trial: Omar Ayub

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PTI leader Omar Ayub has stated that Imran Khan is the only former prime minister undergoing a trial in jail.

Speaking to the media outside the Judicial Complex Islamabad, Omar Ayub revealed that Chief Justice had invited him for a meeting as Opposition Leader.

He further stated that when he met Imran Khan, he sought permission three times before engaging in discussions with the Chief Justice. Imran Khan permitted the meeting, and PTI shared its agenda with the Chief Justice, which focused on human rights and judicial reforms.

He added that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s fundamental rights were being deliberately violated in jail, as neither he nor their sons are allowed to meet them.

Omar Ayub also pointed out that unlike other former prime ministers who were tried in open courts, Imran Khan is the only one facing a trial in prison.

He accused the authorities of police brutality against PTI workers, claiming that PTI leaders in Punjab, Islamabad, Sindh, and Balochistan are being harassed.

Meanwhile, in the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), a hearing was held regarding nine cases against Omar Ayub. ATC Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain presided over the proceedings.

During the hearing, a defense lawyer requested an adjournment due to the unavailability of senior counsel Dr. Babar Awan. The court accepted the request and postponed the hearing until April 10.