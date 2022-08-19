Imran Khan is yet our Prime Minister: Pervaiz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Ch. Pervaiz Elahi has said that his government is wasting no time in reducing the sense of deprivation among the masses of the province.

Addressing the media on the occasion of the inauguration of the newly formed Gujrat division, he said that Imran Khan is coming to address the people of Gujrat 2nd of September. “Imran Khan is yet our Prime Minister. The people of Gujrat have accepted him as Prime Minister from the core of their hearts, he added.

Chaudhry said that Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital has been made a 500-bed hospital. Aziz Bhatti hospital has been upgraded up to a 500-bed facility. “His government has announced to provide free medicines in the emergencies of the hospitals across the province, a basic need of the patients that was terminated by the previous government led by PML-N, he rued.

He said as many as 170 ambulances have been distributed to Rescue 1122. All tehsils will have ambulances very soon while motorcycles have also been delivered to 1122, he added.

He said that Gujrat will have an engineering university soon. Jalalpur Jattan is now a tehsil, he announced.

The Chief Minister said that the government has restored the jobs for blind people. We are making efforts to provide relief for flood-hit victims, he added.