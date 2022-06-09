Imran Khan lashes out at govt over Economic Survey 2021-2022

ISLAMABAD (NNI): In a knee-jerk response after Pakistan Economic Survey for the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22 was published by the government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said the data of the survey attested to PTI’s claims of a booming economy.

In a televised address, Imran Khan said the economic survey endorsed the performance of the PTI government. He said the country was on a path of progress during the last two years which is backed by the figures in the survey.

He said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was nearly 6% during the last couple of years and growth in different sectors was also evident. Further, he said that the tax revenue rose to Rs6 trillion while the exports surged to$32 billion.

PTI chairman said the remittances reached $31 billion which was a testament to the overseas Pakistanis in the PTI government. Responding to debt rhetoric of opponents, he said PML-N left the GDP to debt ratio at 64% and PTI maintained it despite paying interest double than it was during PML-N’s government. He said Pakistan outshone other countries in the subcontinent in employment opportunities despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Imran Khan said they did not succumb to the pressure of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and thought for the people.

He said the ‘pet’ journalists, who used to criticize the PTI government on inflation, have vanished. He said the incumbent government massively hiked the fuel, gas, and electricity prices only in two months.

He said the government endeavored to lift the underprivileged class, adding that the people would experience the real taste of inflation in the utility bills of next month.

The former premier said the PTI government introduced universal health coverage under the Sehat Card which, he termed, the milestone of his government. He also cited Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan programs as the notable measures of his government to lift people out of poverty.

PTI chairman said these figures would not have been the same if he had shut down the country during the pandemic peak as demanded by the then opposition parties.

He said that in the last 50 years, the PTI government was the one who initiated the construction of dams in the country and added that PPP and PML-N did not make any dams in the country during their combined tenure spanning three decades. The former prime minister said the government is lying regarding the existing electricity generation capacity, adding that the government doesn’t have the money to pay power plants. He asked why there was no load-shedding in the country during PTI’s tenure when if generation capacity was inadequate.

PTI chairman contended that due to ineligibility and mismanagement, the government doesn’t have the money to pay the power plants running on imported coal started by the PML-N government.

He added that the PTI government started projects of 10 new dams which included three big dams however lamented that downgrading by Moody’s after the incumbent government would affect projects of water reservoirs.

This would also make it difficult for WAPDA to borrow loans from international lenders, he feared and added that it would not only rule out the option of cheaper electricity production but would also cause paucity of water in the future.

The former prime minister said NAB and FIA have been practically abolished today which would give liberty to the corrupt people to plunder the country. He asked the Supreme Court if the amendments in NAB laws go with the spirit of the Constitution.

Imran Khan said the government is also involved in gerrymandering, and they would soon approach the court against new delimitations.

PTI chairman claimed that the house of a NAB officer probing cases against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari was raided to intimidate him while he cites the deaths of FIA official Dr Rizwan and Maqsood Chaprasi.

Imran Khan said he would soon give the call for the biggest protest against the injustice being done to Pakistan.

