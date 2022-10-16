Imran Khan likely to give call for long march after by-polls: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI (NNI): Former federal information minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will give a call for his long-awaited long march after Sunday’s by-elections.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Rasheed said the people should expect a “do or die” call from Imran.

Responding to questions on the recent audio leaks and talk of leaked videos, Rasheed remained defiant and said that despite the leaks, the public remains steadfast behind the former prime minister because he has ‘done nothing’ and that the nation should protect him. On the suggestion that the government would deploy the military in the federal to stop the long march, Rasheed stated that the army can never shoot at their own people.

There was a global conspiracy to spread religious chaos in Pakistan, he continued, “I want to tell Shehbaz Sharif that the nation will not stand with you for any irresponsible action over national security.” Criticizing Ishaq Dar, Rasheed claimed that ever since the return of the federal finance minister after his four year long exile in London, he had spent a billion dollars to bring the exchange rate down and now the government has no money left to even pay salaries to government employees. Accosting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rasheed said that the biggest dacoit was ruling the country.

“The law is only for the poor. Justice stands helpless against the money laundering of the Sharif family,” he maintained.

The federal government, on the other hand, is making arrangements in Islamabad to deal with the expected long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he stated, adding that hundreds of shipping containers have been installed at the entrances to the city while a security wall has been raised around the red zone in the federal capital.

