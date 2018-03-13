Imran Khan narrowly escapes shoe attack in Gujrat

F.P. Report

GUJRAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan narrowly escaped a shoe hurled at him on Tuesday.

According to TV footage, Aleem Khan who was standing next to Imran Khan was struck by the shoe which was thrown at the PTI chief during a rally in Gujrat.

This is the second such attack on Imran Khan in the last two days and the third involving a politician.

Two days ago, a man was arrested by police for allegedly attempting to hurl his shoe at the PTI chief in Faisalabad. The accused was collared by PTI workers and handed over to the police.

On Sunday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was struck with a shoe at Jamia Naeemia in Lahore. The shoe attack drew widespread commendations from politicians and civil society.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif faced an unpleasant situation last week after a man splashed black ink at his face during his party’s convention in his hometown Sialkot.

