Imran Khan did not appear for Senate polling

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan maintained the tradition of not coming to the Parliament for voting in the National Assembly for the Senate elections on Saturday.

The PTI chairman preferred other engagements over voting for the upper house of the Parliament. Khan, however, alleged horse-trading in the polls in a tweet after Saturday’s elections.

“Senate elections yet again witnessed shameful horse trading where MPAs bought & sold their votes as country witnessed this sale of their “elected” people to highest bidder,” he said.

“This shows moral decline of our political class,” Khan said, questioning in which Western democracy such a sale takes place.

However, the PTI chief was not the only one who stayed away from voting.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Farooq Sattar and Awami Muslim League head Sheikh Rasheed were also among the ones, who did not cast their vote in Saturday’s elections.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s member of the Sindh Assembly Rubina Qaimkhani fulfilled the national obligation and participated in voting despite tragic death of her son in a road accident in Karachi a day ago.

The elections for the upper house were held on Saturday, after which the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is expected to replace the PPP as the largest party in the upper house.

The lawmakers from across the country cast their votes for electing 52 senators on Saturday. The polling for the Senate elections ended at 4pm, after which unofficial and unconfirmed results have been pouring in.

