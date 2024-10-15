Imran Khan out from the Oxford University’s chancellorship race

(Web Desk): Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has not been included in the list of candidates vying for chancellorship of Oxford University.

The university has issued the list of 38 candidates competing for the office of Oxford University chancellor.

Imran Khan’s name has not been included in the list of candidates racing up for chancellorship of UK’s prestigious university



The office of chancellor is symbolic and ceremonial. Lord Patten is retiring at the end of Trinity Term 2024 after 21 years as chancellor of the university.

Election for the coveted post of University of Oxford’s chancellor will take place on Oct 28.

It is pertinent to note that Imran Khan’s association with Oxford University is very old, but for the very first time he is running for the office of chancellor of this historic and world-renowned university.

He studied politics, economics and philosophy from University of Oxford in 1972 and took charge of the university’s cricket team in 1974.

Earlier, Imran Khan took the office of Chancellor of Bradford University from 2005 to 2014.

CONTROVERSY OF IMRAN KHAN

A UK publication claim the university is receiving emails against Khan, contesting that the former premier is ineligible for the top post of the university. It says there is resentment within the institution about Imran Khan’s nomination.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the University of Oxford against the PTI founder by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) overseas worker Khurram Butt.

Butt, in his petition, mentioned the ongoing Al-Qadir Trust case against Khan as a basis to remove his name from the nomination of the university.