Imran Khan Pens Another Op-Ed from Prison, Criticizes Military and Judiciary

Karachi – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, writing from prison, has once again raised concerns about Pakistan’s political landscape in an op-ed published in TIME Magazine on February 28.

In the article, titled “Imran Khan Writes From Prison: Why the World Must Pay Attention to Pakistan”, Imran claims that Pakistan’s instability poses a risk to regional security, global trade, and democratic values. He describes his imprisonment as “solitary confinement” under an “authoritarian rule”, rejecting the charges against him as politically motivated and aimed at suppressing democratic dissent.

Imran also warned of economic fallout, arguing that Pakistan could lose its preferential trade status with the European Union, which would severely impact key sectors like textiles.

The PTI founder further criticized Pakistan’s military and judiciary, calling for respect for “constitutional boundaries”. He revealed that he had authorized PTI leadership to engage in negotiations with the government to curb violence and human rights abuses, but accused authorities of political manipulation.

“I was offered house arrest in exchange for ambiguous ‘political space’ for PTI, but I rejected it outright,” he wrote.

In a notable shift in tone, Imran congratulated Donald Trump on his second presidential term, calling his comeback “a testament to resilience and the will of the people.” He also urged Trump’s administration to reaffirm its commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, particularly in regions where authoritarianism is on the rise.

Source: TIME Magazine