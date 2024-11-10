Imran Khan, PTI leaders acquitted in Section 144 violation case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, along with prominent party leaders Sheikh Rashid, Asad Qaiser, Saifullah Nyazi, Sadaqat Abbasi, Faisal Javed, and Ali Nawaz, has been acquitted in a case concerning violations of Section 144 and the Amplifier Act.

The Islamabad District Sessions Court Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood heard the acquittal petitions on Wednesday.

The case was initially filed on August 20, 2022, at Aabpara Police Station, accusing the leaders of breaching Section 144 by gathering without permission and misusing sound equipment during a protest.

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed attended the hearing in person, while Imran Khan and other accused were represented by their legal counsel.

Following a review of the case, the court announced its reserved decision, clearing all the defendants of charges related to the 2022 protest and dismissed the case.