Imran Khan, Qureshi granted bail in 25 cases

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi has approved bail for PTI founder chairman Imran Khan and party vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a raft of cases relating to May 9 vandalism.

The court granted bail to Imran Khan in 12 cases and to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in 13 cases.

ATC Judge Ijaz Asif heard the bail applications on Saturday while PTI counsel Shiraz Ahmad Ranjha appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the judge turned down prosecution’s request for more time in the cases.

Later, the court granted bail to both Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan is in Adiala Jail after being convicted in cypher, Toshakhana and illegal marriages cases.

Imran Khan sisters’ interim bail extended

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday extended interim bail of Imran Khan’s sisters.

Both Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan appeared before the court in connections with May 9 incidents.

The court extended the bail until February 22 to both sisters, Zain Qureshi and others.

courtesy : 24 news