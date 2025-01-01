Imran Khan rally attack: ATC hands down life term to prime accused

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: In a major development, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala has sentenced the prime accused in the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s rally to life imprisonment.

The court convicted Naveed, the main assailant, on charges related to terrorism and the murder of Moazzam, giving him two separate life sentences and also a fine of Rs500,000 was imposed on him.

The court found Naveed guilty under sections of terrorism and murder, handing a life sentence on him for each charge. Also, he was ordered to serve three to five years in prison for injuring four others in the attack.

It also emerged that the special court also acquitted two co-accused, Tayyab Jahangir Butt and Waqas due to lack of ample evidence.

Mian Dawood represented the convicted Naveed, Imran Abbas Sipra and Iftikhar Sherwani appeared on behalf of co-accused Tayyab Jahangir Butt and Waqas.

It merits mention that the case was related to November 22 attack in Wazirabad where Imran Khan and several other leaders were left injured when an armed person opened fire on his convoy amid the PTI’s long march. A PTI worker was killed in the attack.