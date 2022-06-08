Pakistan

Imran Khan re-elected PTI Chairman

27 mins ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

ISLAMABAD (INP): Former prime minister Imran Khan has once again been elected unopposed as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman after two panels had withdrawn in his favour. The election of Imran Khan was held during the meeting of PTI’s National Conference in Islamabad.
Two panels led by PTI leaders Umar Sarfaraz Cheema and Naik Muhammad had withdrawn from the elections after which Imran Khan was elected unopposed.
Besides it, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were also re-elected as the vice-chairman and the secretary-general of the party, respectively. Former state minister Farrukh Habib was elected as Central Information Secretary of PTI.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply