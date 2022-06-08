Imran Khan re-elected PTI Chairman

ISLAMABAD (INP): Former prime minister Imran Khan has once again been elected unopposed as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman after two panels had withdrawn in his favour. The election of Imran Khan was held during the meeting of PTI’s National Conference in Islamabad.

Two panels led by PTI leaders Umar Sarfaraz Cheema and Naik Muhammad had withdrawn from the elections after which Imran Khan was elected unopposed.

Besides it, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were also re-elected as the vice-chairman and the secretary-general of the party, respectively. Former state minister Farrukh Habib was elected as Central Information Secretary of PTI.

